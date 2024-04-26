Gay actor’s anti-bullying speech at Pennysylvania school reinstated amid backlash

Pancholy, 50, is an openly gay, Indian American actor and activist, known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

The board initially decided to cancel his speech due to purported potentially inappropriate topics he might discuss.

Board member Kelly Potteiger, who campaigned as part of the right-wing activist group Moms for Liberty, raised concerns about Pancholy’s focus on LGBTQ+ themes in his children’s books. She expressed worry that he would use the anti-bullying assembly as a platform to discuss these topics, despite his assurances to the contrary.

“He is proud of his lifestyle, and I don’t think that should be imposed upon our students, at any age,” board member Bud Shaffner said during a meeting, according to Pennlive.

The cancellation was met with a strong negative response from the community, including students and 10 Cumberland Valley School District officials.

“We believe that Mr. Pancholy’s assembly should have been allowed to happen and that all of our staff and students should be proud to be part of a school community that values who they are,” the officials said in a statement.

A Change.org petition to reinstate Pancholy’s talk has collected nearly 10,000 signatures, as of this writing.

A special board meeting was held on April 24, with members voting 5-4 to let Pancholy deliver his speech.