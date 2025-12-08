Malaysia to bar children under-16s from social media

Malaysia will introduce a nationwide ban on social media accounts for users under 16 in 2026 and require platforms to block account creation unless an ID-based age check is completed. The mandate is part of the Online Safety Act 2025 , which gives regulators authority to audit compliance systems. Officials said enforcement will include verification of how platforms detect and reject underage users.

ID verification required: The Online Safety Act 2025 directs social media companies to validate the age of every new user through electronic know your customer checks that rely on official government identification. Regulators said the requirement applies to any platform operating in Malaysia regardless of where it is headquartered. Authorities added that companies will need to demonstrate that their systems can identify attempts by minors to bypass age checks, including the use of incorrect or borrowed identification.

Expectations for compliance: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the policy’s goal is to reduce children’s exposure to documented risks on major platforms such as scams, harassment and exploitation. He stated, “We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts.” Officials said the ministry expects platforms to submit detailed compliance plans that explain how identity data will be handled and how rejected underage accounts will be recorded for audit purposes.

Is the U.S. next?: U.S. lawmakers in several states are currently pursuing their own youth safety regulations that require parental consent or age checks for teens. U.S. lawmakers in several states are currently pursuing their own youth safety regulations that require parental consent or age checks for teens. Utah and Arkansas have passed measures targeting account creation for minors, and federal proposals such as the Kids Online Safety Act continue to draw bipartisan attention. The Malaysian model provides an example of a government adopting a hard age cutoff at a time when American policymakers are weighing whether stricter verification standards are necessary to address risks facing young users.

