Chinese food YouTuber shares ‘next chapter’ after James Beard wins
Fresh off prestigious James Beard Foundation Broadcast awards, popular YouTube Chinese food culinary channel Made With Lau shared exciting plans for the future. In a video posted on Aug. 24, creator Randy Lau documented his recent trip to the White House and the awards ceremony in Chicago amidst the anticipation of their second child’s birth in June.
- Whirlwind journey: The video takes viewers on the channel’s whirlwind journey, starting with Lau’s birthday and the impending birth of he and his wife’s third child. It then transitions to Lau’s recent trip to the White House where he and other YouTube creators met with officials. This experience, despite the channel’s recent dip in views and revenue, served as a “visceral reminder to zoom out and see the bigger picture” for Lau. The video culminates with “Made With Lau’s” winning “Instructional Visual Media” and “Emerging Voice” awards at the 2024 James Beard Awards. The proud moment, which he shared with his parents, was made even more special as Lau’s wife went into labor shortly after.
- Writing their next chapters: Lau announced the upcoming release of their first cookbook, focused on Cantonese cuisine. The cookbook, a passion project for the Laus, promises to be a treasure trove of authentic recipes. Lau also hinted at potential new video series exploring diverse culinary traditions and techniques.In a touching closing message, Lau expressed his deep gratitude for the journey he’s been on. “I’m just so grateful that we get to do what we do… This has genuinely been the best chapter of my life so far,” he shares.
