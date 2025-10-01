Lulu Wang to direct Lucy Liu, Charles Melton in film adaptation of ‘Audition’

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has been tapped to helm “Audition,” the upcoming adaptation of Katie Kitamura’s novel starring Lucy Liu and Charles Melton. The film marks Wang’s first return to feature directing since “ The Farewell ” in 2019. Liu will lead as a celebrated actress whose world unravels when confronted by a young man claiming to be her son, played by Melton

Wang is co-writing the screenplay with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok and producing through her company Local Time, with Liu also serving as an executive producer. Set in Manhattan, the story explores identity and fractured family ties against the backdrop of the theater world. The project is part of Higher Ground’s slate following its acquisition by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company earlier this year, though a release date has not yet been announced.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.