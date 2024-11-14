Lucy Liu open to reprising her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ role

Lucy Liu expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Alex Munday if a “Charlie’s Angels” reboot were to happen.

Liu told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of “Red One” on Nov. 11 that although she hasn’t heard any concrete plans for the project, she would “never say no to that.” The 55-year-old star fondly recalled the original films as lighthearted fun centered on strong female characters.