Lucy Liu open to reprising her ‘Charlie’s Angels’ role
Lucy Liu expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Alex Munday if a “Charlie’s Angels” reboot were to happen.
Liu told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of “Red One” on Nov. 11 that although she hasn’t heard any concrete plans for the project, she would “never say no to that.” The 55-year-old star fondly recalled the original films as lighthearted fun centered on strong female characters.
With the 25th anniversary of the 2000 film approaching in 2025, fans are speculating about the possibility of a reunion with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, though Liu admits such projects are unpredictable: “You just never know until it happens.”
Share this Article
Share this Article