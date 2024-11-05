Louis Vuitton’s delayed Beijing flagship highlights luxury market woes
Louis Vuitton’s unopened Beijing flagship store symbolizes the struggles of China’s luxury market, which has yet to recover as anticipated from pandemic setbacks. Broader economic turbulence and changing consumer values are forcing high-end brands across industries to reevaluate strategies.
- Challenges in China: Despite plans for a grand debut in early 2024, Louis Vuitton‘s future flagship in Beijing remains fenced off, with insiders suggesting the opening may be delayed until next year, Bloomberg reported. Swire Properties, the complex’s operator, claims that construction is proceeding on schedule, but the delay highlights a larger crisis: demand for luxury goods in China has underperformed drastically, erasing $251 billion in stock market value from luxury brands since March. Brands like Burberry and Kering have slashed up to 50% off prices to move unsold inventory. LVMH even flew VIPs to Paris to reignite interest, but consumer enthusiasm remains elusive. “Consumer confidence in mainland China today is back in line with the all-time low reached during COVID,” LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony said last month, echoing a grim reality as the brand’s regional sales plunged 16% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, trends like “luxury shame” and “rational shopping” are emerging as President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption measures and economic headwinds discourage conspicuous consumption.
- The big picture: Louis Vuitton’s struggles are just one piece of a broader puzzle affecting both the luxury sector and other high-end industries in China. Automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are reportedly also reeling from plunging sales, with companies like BYD and Xiaomi’s new tech-rich, affordably priced EVs outperforming them. Across the luxury landscape, economic uncertainty looms large. China’s lower growth and “structural” weakness have put luxury spending on the back burner, as per analysts at HSBC and Barclays. In the U.S., affluent consumers are similarly cautious, with a September survey by Affluent Consumer Research Company finding that 28% plan to spend less on luxury goods over the next 12 months, compared to only 16% who expect to increase their spending. As Western brands face this dual slowdown, their ability to adapt to a more value-driven, experience-focused consumer mindset may determine their survival in a challenging global market.
