Almost 40,000 ‘lonely deaths’ reported in Japan in 1st half of 2024
Nearly 40,000 elderly individuals in Japan were found dead alone in their homes during the first half of 2024, the country’s National Police Agency reported on Aug. 28. The data showed that in roughly 10% of these cases (3,936), over a month passed before the bodies were discovered.
- Disturbing numbers: Of the 37,227 individuals found deceased, over 75% were 65 or older, with the largest group being those aged 85 and above, with 7,498 deaths. A significant number of individuals under 65 also found deceased in their homes, including 512 people in their 30s and 431 in their 20s. The staggering statistics highlight a growing concern about the social isolation faced by a significant portion of Japan’s aging population.
- Preventing lonely deaths: The issue of “kodokushi” (lonely deaths) has been a growing concern for years in Japan, home to the world’s oldest population. The government has launched initiatives to address social isolation, including the April 2024 implementation of the Act on Promotion of Measures to Prevent Social Isolation and Loneliness. The police agency’s data will be used to inform further government efforts to combat this pervasive issue.
