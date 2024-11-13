Watch: First look at Lisa in ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

Max dropped an electrifying teaser for the third season of “The White Lotus” on Monday, giving fans their first look at Blackpink’s Lisa, who apparently makes her acting debut as a White Lotus employee named Mook.

In an interview with Elle in August, Lisa shared her emotional reaction to being cast by creator Mike White: “I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mum’s friends and my mum as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it.”

The Blackpink member also relished the opportunity to film in her home country and reconnect with her roots, emphasizing that Thai food and her mother’s presence on set made the experience special.