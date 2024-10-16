Lisa revvs up Victoria’s Secret’s runway comeback
Lisa lit up the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with dynamic performances of her latest hits, “Rockstar” and “Moonlit Floor.” Dressed in eye-catching leather and lace outfits, the Blackpink member combined high-energy choreography with bold fashion, making her mark on the event’s all-female musical lineup.
- How it went: Lisa opened the show with “Rockstar,” entering on a motorcycle while donning a bedazzled, leather shoulder crop top, chained bikini briefs and a black leather bra. Her second performance, “Moonlit Floor,” featured her in a lace bodysuit with metallic wings. “I’ve been a big fan [of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show], so it’s still like a dream come true,” the 27-year-old K-pop star told Olivia Culpo ahead of the show, adding that its models inspired her confidence as she grew up.
- About the show: The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marked the brand’s return after a six-year hiatus, reviving its iconic runway with a focus on inclusivity. The event, which also featured stars like Cher and Tyla, celebrated powerful women and welcomed back veteran models like Tyra Banks and Adriana Lima.
