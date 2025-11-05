Lisa Ling confirms CBS exit after network layoffs

Journalist Lisa Ling confirmed she was among those dismissed from CBS News as part of the company’s latest restructuring. In a video posted Tuesday on Instagram, Ling said her role as a contributor made her “easy to cut” during the layoffs. The announcement followed reports that CBS News and its parent company Paramount Global began eliminating roughly 1,000 positions across divisions after completing a merger with Skydance Media earlier this year.

Addressing her dismissal: The 52-year-old The 52-year-old TV personality told followers she received the call about her dismissal the previous day, saying the decision did not entirely surprise her given her contributor status. “So yesterday, I got a call from CBS that I was among the massive layoffs at the network,” she said. “Now this didn’t entirely surprise me, because I wasn’t a full-time employee, but rather a contributor, and we’re easy to cut. My heart, though, goes out to all of those who had been working at the network for many, many years.”

Other anchors affected: The cuts at CBS News reflect broader changes within Paramount Global as the company consolidates operations following its merger with Skydance Media. The restructuring affected The cuts at CBS News reflect broader changes within Paramount Global as the company consolidates operations following its merger with Skydance Media. The restructuring affected several anchors and correspondents, including “CBS Saturday Morning” co-anchor Michelle Miller, “CBS Mornings” host Dana Jacobson and foreign correspondent Debora Patta. Ling joined CBS News as a contributor in 2023 after nearly a decade at CNN.

Ling outlines next steps: Ling reflected on her reporting at CBS, saying her projects often explored themes of connection and recovery. “I worked with some wonderful people at CBS, and I was so proud of the multi-part series I was able to do on caregiving, psychedelic healing and the state of spirituality, among so many other segments, things so relevant to so many of us now,” she said. Ling added that she is developing a new platform to explore issues related to intergenerational strength and healing.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.