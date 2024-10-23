This soloist just beat BTS to South Korea’s highest grossing concert film

Lim Young-woong, a singer specializing in trot — a genre of Korean music known for its distinctive rhythm and melodic structure — has made history by surpassing BTS to claim the title of South Korea’s highest-grossing concert film.

“I’m Hero: The Stadium,” which captures his May concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium, reportedly attracted 343,334 viewers as of Oct. 19, breaking the previous record held by BTS ’ “Love Yourself in Seoul,” which drew 342,366 viewers in 2019.

Released on Aug. 28, Lim ’s movie, which showcases behind-the-scenes footage alongside concert performances, raked in approximately 9.7 billion Korean won ($7.08 million) as of Oct. 19 and is poised to surpass 10 billion Korean won ($7.2 million), a first for a concert film in the country.