This soloist just beat BTS to South Korea’s highest grossing concert film
Lim Young-woong, a singer specializing in trot — a genre of Korean music known for its distinctive rhythm and melodic structure — has made history by surpassing BTS to claim the title of South Korea’s highest-grossing concert film.
“I’m Hero: The Stadium,” which captures his May concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium, reportedly attracted 343,334 viewers as of Oct. 19, breaking the previous record held by BTS’ “Love Yourself in Seoul,” which drew 342,366 viewers in 2019.
Released on Aug. 28, Lim’s movie, which showcases behind-the-scenes footage alongside concert performances, raked in approximately 9.7 billion Korean won ($7.08 million) as of Oct. 19 and is poised to surpass 10 billion Korean won ($7.2 million), a first for a concert film in the country.
The trot singer is set to hold another concert, “Lim Young-woong Recital,” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Dec. 27 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 4, 2025.
