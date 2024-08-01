4-time Olympian’s parents just want her to have a ‘normal’ job
Lily Zhang, a four-time Olympian who represents the USA in table tennis, advanced to the top 16 in women’s singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday. Despite the 28-year-old Chinese American’s success, her parents still wish she would pursue a more traditional career path
- Parents’ traditional wishes: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Zhang’s mother, Linda Liu, a former table tennis player herself, revealed that she and her husband tried to discourage their daughter from playing and encouraged her to have a “normal” job. “We are traditional Chinese parents,” she said. “We always want her to focus on school. I always wanted her to get a job and be a regular girl.” Despite their reservations about her career choice, Zhang’s parents continue to support her.
- Common sentiment among Asians: Jun Gao, Team USA’s Chinese-origin coach, noted that prioritizing academics over sports is common among many Asian parents. Zhang admitted that she has considered her mother’s perspective and even almost quit the sport, acknowledging the uncertainties of a sports career. “There’s so many things that can happen that can take away your stability in an instant,” she said.
