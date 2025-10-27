Lighter skin not linked to desirability in Asian American dating, study finds

A speed-dating study by psychologisfound no evidence that lighter skin increases romantic desirability among Asian American singles. The researchers analyzed both stated and revealed preferences from 262 participants across 15 dating events and found that skin tone did not predict who was rated attractive or offered a second date. U.S.-born men and women showed slight preferences for darker skin, while foreign-born men and women expressed different patterns that did not affect dating outcomes.

Predicting desirability based on skin tone

Participants, primarily of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Filipino or Taiwanese backgrounds, completed racial and ethnic dating preference surveys before attending three-minute speed dates. After each interaction, they rated their partner’s desirability, guessed their ethnicity and indicated interest in a second date. Photos of each participant were taken and coded for skin tone using a standardized visual scale by trained research assistants.

Results showed no relationship between skin tone and dating success. Individuals with lighter skin were not more likely to receive positive desirability ratings or second-date offers. These findings remained consistent after accounting for gender, ethnicity and generational status. Skin tone also did not influence participants’ preferences for their partners’ skin tone.

Earlier patterns of racial preference

The study initially replicated earlier findings that darker-skinned Asian Americans reported more interest in dating Black, Latino or Southeast Asian partners. However, these preferences disappeared when the analysis controlled for participant gender, ethnicity and generational status. For example, U.S.-born participants tended to have darker skin and preferred dating Southeast Asians and Mexicans, while Filipino participants, who also had darker skin, showed greater interest in Mexican partners.

Wu and Chen found that these demographic variables explained previously reported patterns linking skin tone to racial dating preferences. The researchers emphasized the need to distinguish between actual effects of skin tone and other correlated factors.

“Colorism is pervasive in the U.S. and has negative effects on the income, education, quality of life, and relationships of many darker-skinned individuals,” Wu wrote. “Yet, little is known about the role of colorism among Asian Americans, particularly in the realm of romance.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.