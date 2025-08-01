Leylah Fernandez’s WTA 500 title win sets new benchmark for Canadian tennis

Tennis star Leylah Fernandez stormed to a historic victory at the Washington Open on Sunday, overwhelming Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 to become the first Canadian woman to claim the tournament’s singles crown. The 22-year-old Filipino Canadian’s commanding performance delivered her first WTA 500 title and marked the most significant milestone yet in her rising career.

Fernandez, whose mother is Filipino Canadian and father is Ecuadorian, entered the event ranked No. 36. She had not advanced past the quarterfinals in 2025 before arriving in Washington. Her title run included a straight-sets win over top seed Jessica Pegula and a three-hour semifinal against world No. 4 Elena Rybakina, in which she saved a match point before closing out one of the longest matches of her career. In the final, Fernandez broke Kalinskaya’s serve in the opening game, maintained control throughout and allowed only three games in total.

The win marks Fernandez’s fourth career WTA singles title and her first above the 250 level. The victory raised her to a career-high world ranking of No. 24, the highest for a Canadian woman on tour this year. She is also the first Canadian woman to win the Washington Open since the tournament’s inception.

After her win, Fernandez said, “Everything just clicked in that week,” crediting her coaches for preparing her mentally and physically after a difficult start to the season. She noted the pride she feels representing both Canadian and Filipino communities on the international stage and said her family’s support was crucial to her result.

The WTA 500 tier is considered a significant level on the women’s professional circuit, with more ranking points and a stronger field than the WTA 250 tournaments. Previous Canadian women’s singles champions have not reached this tier, making Fernandez’s win a first for the country. Her victories over two top-10 opponents, Pegula and Rybakina, also set her run apart from previous Canadian performances.

