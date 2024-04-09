NextSharkNextShark.com

New SF exhibit showcases centuries of artistic evolution through Japanese woodblock prints

via legionofhonor
Ryan General
By Ryan General
15 hours ago
A new exhibit at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco takes visitors on a trip through Japanese history through intricate woodblock prints.
Key points:
  • The exhibit is titled “Japanese Prints in Transition, From the Floating World to the Modern World.” It opened this weekend under the supervision of experienced curator Lauren Palmor.
  • It showcases how woodblock prints mirrored Japan’s dramatic shift from feudal isolation to a modern, globalized nation.
  • The technique, which requires meticulous precision, continues to be used by contemporary artists.
The details:
  • Palmor shared with ABC7 how woodblock prints are created using a meticulous process where each color requires a separate carved block.
  • The exhibit features a range of prints, from traditional ukiyo-e depicting actors and scenic views to vibrant images of Western influence, including architecture, technology and fashion.
  • The exhibit showcases iconic Edo-period prints like Katsushika Hokusai‘s “The Great Wave,” alongside works by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi, the last great master of the ukiyo-e woodblock print genre.
  • One of the featured artists is contemporary printmaker Masami Teraoka, whose work fuses traditional woodblock techniques with modern social commentary.
Tangent:
  • Japan’s societal transformation began in 1868 with the overthrow of the shogunate. This transition ushered in the Meiji era of modernization and eventual Westernization.
What’s next:
  • The exhibit is open now through mid-August at the Legion of Honor Museum, with tours available (reservations not required).
 
