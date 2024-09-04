Legendary Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto calls work a ‘prison’
Japanese veteran fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto recently revealed his feelings about work. When asked by The Wall Street Journal if he ever found it difficult to begin work in the morning and how he managed to maintain his work ethic, the 80-year-old, renowned for his masterful tailoring and Japanese, deconstructed aesthetics, said, “I feel like I’m in a prison. It’s a duty.”
- Early motivations: In the English translation of Nikkei Asia’s 29-part series “My Personal History,” Yamamoto revealed that he never had any intention of finding work when he was young, as he “wanted to remain a student as long as possible.” To avoid looking for a job, Yamamoto asked his mother if he could help her run their dressmaking business, an idea she eventually agreed to on the condition that he enroll in a dressmaking school. He graduated from Keio University in the spring of 1966 and then from Bunka Fashion College, where he learned fashion design, in 1969.
- Office not included: Yamamoto shared with the Journal that walking with his dog and having breakfast soon after are his two favorite activities of the day, adding that he hates “going to the office.” He explained, “Because it’s too busy. Fashion design is very busy, especially because I make everything in Japan, bringing everything to Paris. It’s all very crazy.” When asked about his go-to place for seeking inspiration, Yamamoto said, “Inspiration falls down while I’m driving. You have to have some necessity, mental necessity for the next collection. I’m looking for ‘oh, yes!’ in the car.”
