‘Squid Game’ Season 2 teaser: Lee Jung-jae is back in Player 456 tracksuit

Netflix has officially revealed a special teaser trailer for Season 2 of “Squid Game,” offering a glimpse into the intense and dangerous competition thriller series set to be released on Dec. 26.

The teaser shows key characters like Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who re-enters the survival game three years after his initial victory in the first season with a new resolution in mind. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won,” the official Season 2 synopsis reads. Season 2 will introduce new contestants alongside familiar faces from the first season.