Leaked memo reveals Gabbard was accused of restricting intel for politics

A memo obtained by the Associated Press reveals that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was accused in a whistleblower complaint of restricting access to a classified intelligence report for political reasons and that her office’s general counsel did not inform the Department of Justice about a possible crime.

What we’re learning: The whistleblower complaint, reportedly The whistleblower complaint, reportedly filed on May 21, 2025, alleges that Gabbard “restricted” the distribution of a “highly classified intelligence report” for “political purposes” and that her general counsel’s office “failed to report a potential crime to the Department of Justice, also for political purposes.” The acting inspector general initially deemed it to be of “urgent concern,” but three days later, after receiving additional evidence, determined that the first allegation appeared “not credible.”

Despite this assessment, its journey to Congress was marked by significant delays. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told the AP that it took “six months of negotiation with the director of national intelligence to share that whistleblower complaint,” contradicting Gabbard’s confirmation hearing testimony “that she would protect whistleblowers and share the information of timely matter.” Copies are hand-delivered this week to the “Gang of Eight” lawmakers.

Why this matters: As one of the most prominent AAPI officials in the Trump administration, Gabbard’s actions carry symbolic weight for communities seeking representation at the highest levels. Yet her handling of this whistleblower complaint raises fundamental questions about whether representation matters if principles erode. Her recent conduct reveals a troubling pattern that contradicts her earlier public positions.

Last May, her team led an investigation that seized Puerto Rico’s voting machines to probe unproven Venezuelan interference claims, as per Reuters . More recently, she was present during an FBI raid at a Fulton County, Georgia election office, a location tied to President Donald Trump’s misleading allegations about the 2020 election. This trajectory is particularly striking for someone who once opposed Venezuela intervention and declared that the U.S. “needs to stay out of Venezuela.”

Gabbard’s shift from antiwar advocate to pursuer of unfounded election theories demonstrates how political expediency can override core convictions.

