Leah Lewis speaks out following sexual assault allegation against ‘Matlock’ co-star

“Matlock” star Leah Lewis has spoken publicly for the first time since a sexual assault allegation she reported against her co-star David Del Rio led to his firing from the CBS series. In an Instagram Story , the Chinese American actress thanked supporters and emphasized strength as production moved forward without Del Rio. Del Rio, who played Billy Martinez alongside Lewis’ character Sarah Franklin, was dismissed from the production on Oct. 2, following a CBS Studios internal review of the report.

What happened: According to Deadline, the alleged incident occurred in late September during filming in Los Angeles and was formally reported to studio representatives on Oct. 2. That same day, Del Rio was informed of the complaint and dismissed from the production. CBS confirmed that Del Rio was no longer part of the series but declined to provide additional details. Neither Del Rio nor his representatives have issued a public statement regarding the allegation.

Lewis breaks silence: A week after Del Rio's removal, Lewis shared her message online, posting a photo with her mother and addressing fans directly. "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands," she wrote. In a follow-up post, she added, "Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."

A week after Del Rio’s removal, Lewis shared her message online, posting a photo with her mother and addressing fans directly. “Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands,” she wrote. In a follow-up post, she added, “Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.” Del Rio’s wife reacts: Following Lewis’ post, Del Rio’s wife, Katherine Del Rio, shared and later deleted several Instagram Stories criticizing the actress. In one, she wrote, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.” Another message appeared to mimic Lewis’ tone, reading, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family.” The posts circulated widely on social media before being deleted, as neither CBS nor Del Rio’s representatives have made additional public comments.

