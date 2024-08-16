Lea Salonga sides with Bini Gwen over fans invading privacy
Gwen Apuli, a member of the P-pop group Bini, recently expressed frustration over fans invading the group’s privacy on X, highlighting the need for respect and boundaries. Broadway star Lea Salonga supported Gwen by sharing a screenshot of her tweet to her Instagram story, emphasizing the importance of respecting personal space.
- Artists’ statements: “We appreciate your love and support and we always try [to accommodate picture requests] but please… not to the point where you’ll knock on our rooms just for pictures,” Gwen tweeted on Wednesday as the girl group was in Canada for their North American tour. Salonga condemned the fans’ behavior on Instagram, writing, “Hate me all you want for beating the drum loudly about this (I’ll gladly be the villain in your story) but the entitlement and disrespect is just too much! The ladies of Bini are human beings!”
- Salonga sets boundaries: Salonga previously went viral for her response to fans who asked her for a photo backstage after a performance of “Here Lies Love” at New York’s Broadway Theatre last year. In a video of the incident shared online, Salonga can be seen politely but firmly telling fans that they could not enter her dressing room without being on the guest list for security reasons before eventually agreeing to a photo with them outside. Salonga later addressed the incident on X, expressing that she would protect her personal space even “if [she loses] fans as a result.” The incident sparked discussions about fan behavior and security at venues.
