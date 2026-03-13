Viral lawnmower snow video in Canada sparks backlash targeting South Asians

A short video filmed in Brampton, Ontario, showing a man trying to clear snow with a lawnmower has drawn millions of views and unexpectedly fueled a heated online backlash. What began as a widely shared clip of an unconventional snow removal attempt quickly turned into a flashpoint for criticism aimed at immigrants after viewers speculated about the man’s background, even though his identity and immigration status remain unknown.

Lawnmower man goes viral

The brief clip, purportedly filmed outside a residential home, shows a man pushing what appears to be a standard lawnmower through fresh snowfall in an attempt to clear a driveway. The authenticity and original source of the video remain unverified, but reposts across platforms including X, Instagram and TikTok pushed the footage past 1 million views within hours.

Initial reactions centered on the unusual method of snow removal, with viewers questioning whether a lawnmower could function safely in snowy conditions. As the clip spread, some observers also suggested the video may have been staged as “rage-bait,” though no evidence has confirmed whether the moment was intentional or simply captured during routine snow clearing.

South Asian community became a target

As the clip circulated, the tone of the discussion shifted sharply with many comments focusing on speculation about the man’s ethnicity. Some users used the footage to criticize immigration, targeting Brampton’s South Asian population, with posts accusing immigrants of being “scammers” or exploiting social programs.

Brampton, located in the Greater Toronto Area, is one of Canada’s most diverse cities and home to a large South Asian diaspora, particularly people of Indian and Punjabi descent. Community advocates and researchers have warned that viral incidents can amplify racialized narratives online when individuals in widely shared videos are assumed to represent entire communities.

Rising anti-South Asian rhetoric

The online backlash comes amid growing concern about heightened anti-South Asian hate in Canada, with community advocates and researchers warning that viral incidents are increasingly being used to spread stereotypes and hostility toward South Asian immigrants. Polling from the Environics Institute for Survey Research has found that 56% of Canadians now believe immigration levels are too high, reflecting a shift in attitudes that has increasingly surfaced in social media discourse targeting immigrant communities.

The controversy surrounding the snow-clearing video also comes as the federal government adjusts immigration policy. Canada reduced permanent resident admissions by about 21% in 2025 and has set a target of 380,000 new permanent residents for 2026 as officials attempt to balance economic growth with infrastructure and housing capacity. While the viral clip itself shows a brief and unverified moment captured on camera, the reaction surrounding it illustrates how quickly online content can become a vehicle for broader hostility directed at minority communities.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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