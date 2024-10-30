Subscribers ditch LA Times after its owner nixes Harris endorsement

What ignited the outrage?: The Los Angeles Times editorial board had planned to endorse Kamala Harris for president, seeing her as a strong liberal figure and a safeguard against Donald Trump. However, the paper’s owner, Korean American biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong , vetoed the endorsement without explanation, announcing that the Times would remain neutral in the 2024 presidential race, sparking widespread criticism.

The letter: In the staff’s open letter , they wrote, “As journalists, we work hard every day to maintain trust with our readers… The Times has undermined that trust with its handling of the non-endorsement and the reaction that followed…Whether the newspaper endorses a candidate is ultimately the owner’s prerogative. However, the process must be clear and transparent to readers. Our newspaper’s owner publicly blamed the members of the Editorial Board for his decision not to endorse, saying incorrectly that ‘they chose to remain silent.’ They did not. They planned an endorsement — one that was rejected. The owner’s action unnecessarily made Editorial Board members vulnerable to harassment, impacting their ability to effectively perform their jobs.”