LA mayor faces backlash over removal of Asian artifacts from city hall
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sparked outrage after her office removed long-standing Asian artifacts from City Hall to make room for a 2028 Olympics exhibit. The artifacts, including a Shinto shrine from Nagoya, Japan, and a model of a Korean turtle ship from Busan, Korea, have deep cultural significance and were displayed for decades.
- Criticism: Community leaders, particularly from Korean and Japanese American groups, criticized the move for lacking cultural sensitivity and failing to consult with local experts. Meetings have been scheduled to discuss the artifacts’ restoration and potential relocation to the Los Angeles Convention Center. Scott Suh, a former president of the Wilshire Center-Koreatown Neighborhood Council, demanded their return to City Hall. “If we have a leader like that who doesn’t understand a multicultural, international city like the city of L.A., we need a new mayor,” Suh told LAist.
- Rare unity: The controversy has ignited rare unity between Korean and Japanese American leaders, who are often divided by historical tensions. Despite the concerns, some community members reportedly view the relocation as an opportunity for greater public visibility, particularly during Olympic events. At the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, Bass made history by becoming the first Black female mayor to receive the Olympic flag. Her office has promised further discussions with affected communities, including a meeting with Asian and Mexican American leaders regarding the removal of the cultural items.
Share this Article
Share this Article