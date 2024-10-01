LA Chinatown residents still reeling from arson that displaced dozens
Residents in Los Angeles’ Chinatown are still reeling from the fire that tore through their neighborhood on Sept. 13, leaving many displaced and frustrated at the conditions that led to it. With six people injured and around 70 displaced, frustrations are mounting as officials continue investigating the blaze, which authorities confirmed was deliberately set.
- What happened: The fire broke out at around 3:45 a.m. at an abandoned construction site on Bunker Hill Avenue, quickly spreading to adjacent buildings. Residents were forced to evacuate as flames engulfed their homes, displacing dozens including elderly individuals. Days later, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that the fire was arson. The fire caused significant damage to several apartment complexes, red-tagging one building and leading to burglaries targeting displaced residents. Assistant Chief Blake Chow expressed optimism about an arrest but asked the public for help. Anyone with information is urged to call the police at (213) 486-7260 or (877) 527-3247.
- What the residents are saying: Many of the displaced are struggling to rebuild their lives, with the Chinatown Service Center stepping in to provide translation services, food and temporary shelter. Longtime residents like Wilson, who lost his car, passport and tools in the incident, expressed frustration, sharing to the Los Angeles Times how the abandoned site had been a magnet for squatters and frequent fires. “I had the feeling that it wasn’t safe,” the Chinese American immigrant told the Los Angeles Times, reflecting on the area’s conditions before the incident. Community members previously voiced concerns to city officials, but nothing was done, they said. The trauma of losing homes was compounded by the timing, just days before the Mid-Autumn Festival. Despite their hardships, victims gathered at a makeshift celebration hosted by the Red Cross and the Chinatown Service Center.
