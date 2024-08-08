Kumail Nanjiani to play DC hero in upcoming series
Kumail Nanjiani, known for his roles in the HBO show “Silicon Valley” and Marvel Studios’ 2021 film “Eternals,” is reportedly set to play the time-traveling superhero Booster Gold in the upcoming DC Universe series, according to “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña.
In the comics, the character, created by Dan Jurgens, is Michael Jon Carter, a disgraced athlete from the future who uses stolen technology to become a superhero in the present day. The series was announced by DC Studios CEO James Gunn in January 2023 and is described as “the superhero story of imposter syndrome.” DC Studios has yet to officially announce the reported casting.
