9 K-pop artists earn nods for this year’s Billboard Music Awards
Nine K-pop acts have earned nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), showcasing the genre’s expanding global influence.
The nominees for the four K-pop-specific categories include BTS’s Jungkook and Jimin, TXT, Enhypen, Stray Kids, Ateez, Le Sserafim, Illit and Seventeen, spanning honors like top global K-pop artist, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You” also earned a nod for top selling song, while Stray Kids is a contender for top duo/group.
Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, the BBMAs will air live on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and Fire TV Channels, with on-demand streaming available via Paramount Plus. The ceremony will feature exclusive performances and global celebrations, marking its return to Fox for the first time since 2006.
Share this Article
Share this Article