9 K-pop artists earn nods for this year’s Billboard Music Awards

via HYBE LABELS, HYBE LABELS, JYP Entertainment
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Nine K-pop acts have earned nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), showcasing the genre’s expanding global influence.
The nominees for the four K-pop-specific categories include BTS’s Jungkook and Jimin, TXT, Enhypen, Stray Kids, Ateez, Le Sserafim, Illit and Seventeen, spanning honors like top global K-pop artist, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You” also earned a nod for top selling song, while Stray Kids is a contender for top duo/group.
Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, the BBMAs will air live on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and Fire TV Channels, with on-demand streaming available via Paramount Plus. The ceremony will feature exclusive performances and global celebrations, marking its return to Fox for the first time since 2006.
