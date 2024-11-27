9 K-pop artists earn nods for this year’s Billboard Music Awards

Nine K-pop acts have earned nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), showcasing the genre’s expanding global influence.

Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, the BBMAs will air live on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and Fire TV Channels, with on-demand streaming available via Paramount Plus. The ceremony will feature exclusive performances and global celebrations, marking its return to Fox for the first time since 2006.