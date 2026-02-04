‘KPop Demon Hunters’ leads all films in streaming with 20.5 billion minutes watched

“KPop Demon Hunters” was the most-streamed movie of 2025 after logging 20.5 billion minutes watched in the U.S., according to Nielsen data released in January. The total equals roughly 207 million complete views of the Netflix animated feature, which premiered in June of last year. No other film released in 2025 even reached around 15 billion minutes watched, based on Nielsen’s annual rankings.

A wide viewing gap: Nielsen’s year-end measurements placed “ Nielsen’s year-end measurements placed “ KPop Demon Hunters “ far ahead of every other movie tracked, with a lead of more than 11 billion minutes over the next closest title. “Moana 2” ranked second with approximately 9.4 billion minutes watched in the U.S., while “Happy Gilmore 2” finished third at about 7.1 billion minutes. Nielsen’s rankings reflect cumulative viewing across the full calendar year rather than peak-week performance.

Strength beyond debut: The animated film’s placement stood out given its midyear release, as movies that debut earlier typically benefit from longer availability windows. Nielsen’s weekly tracking showed the title maintaining a consistent presence on streaming charts well into the latter half of the year. Several films released in the first quarter finished significantly behind despite having months more time to accumulate viewing minutes.

Repeat viewing power: The movie follows a fictional K-pop girl group that balances pop stardom with supernatural demon-hunting, combining animated action with original music. Nielsen’s data shows patterns consistent with repeat household viewing, a common driver of high totals for animated releases. Netflix has not disclosed its own detailed viewership figures, leaving Nielsen’s independent measurements as the primary benchmark for the film’s year-end performance.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.