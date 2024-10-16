‘A Virtuous Business’: New K-drama follows 4 women selling sex toys in the ’90s

While its TV ratings are steady, the show is expected to gain more traction on Netflix, where K-drama fans are known for embracing new series, especially those with risqué elements. The international appeal could boost its success, particularly given its strong cast, including Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young and Lee Se Hee.

Set in the conservative 1990s, “

A Virtuous Business

” follows a group of women who decide to

sell lingerie

and sex toys door-to-door to improve their financial situation, offering a comedic take on their entrepreneurial journey. Though their first demonstration doesn’t go smoothly, the women persist, and the business becomes more than just a way to earn money — it’s a step toward gaining control of their lives. Written by Choi Bo-rim and directed by Jo Woong, the drama balances humor and women empowerment.