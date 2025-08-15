Korean Americans rally behind Son Heung-min’s LAFC debut

Fans from Los Angeles’ Korean American community gathered at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 6 to welcome Son Heung-min as he arrived to join LAFC in Major League Soccer. Later that night, he was seen at BMO Stadium watching the club’s Leagues Cup match against Tigres.

“Buzzing with excitement”: Son was officially presented as an LAFC player on Aug. 7 during an event at BMO Stadium attended by supporters, media and city officials. “The entire Korean American community is buzzing with excitement,” said Kim Deok-young of Orange County. “Even my coworkers are thrilled just talking about Son Heung-min. Seeing Son succeed abroad has been a powerful source of comfort and motivation for all of us. If he ever plays nearby, I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

Debut and community impact: Son made his LAFC debut on Aug. 10 in a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Fire, entering as a substitute and winning the penalty that secured the result. Sean Lee, spokesperson for the Tigers Supporters Group in Koreatown, said Son is a rare figure who draws attention from all corners of the community. "In the Korean community, for all of our differences, the one person everyone has an opinion on is Son Heung-min," Lee told LAist. "Everyone has a word of advice, everyone has a memory, everyone has a story with this guy."

From Tottenham to MLS: LAFC signed Son for a reported 20 million pounds ($26.5 million), setting a new MLS transfer record. The move brings a former Premier League Golden Boot winner to a team currently in playoff position in the Western Conference. Club officials expect his presence to boost LAFC's attack for the remainder of the season and strengthen its bid for the MLS Cup. Son is also expected to feature in upcoming Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup matches, giving local fans more chances to see him compete in person.

