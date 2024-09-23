Investigation revealing corruption in Korean adoptions sparks global reassessment

The

AP investigation

uncovered cases of kidnapped or missing children being sent abroad, fabricated identities and parents falsely told their children had died. The demand for South Korean children surged after the 1950-53 Korean War, particularly from Western families facing domestic shortages of adoptable children. Scandinavian countries, including Sweden and Denmark, exerted diplomatic pressure on South Korea to continue adoptions despite concerns about the ethics of the practice. In the U.S., Harry Holt, an evangelical Christian, pioneered the adoption system, flying children to American families in large numbers, often without sufficient safeguards to ensure the children were true orphans.