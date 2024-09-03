South Korea’s Waterbomb Music Festival is coming to LA
South Korea’s famous Waterbomb Music Festival is set to make its U.S. debut in Los Angeles on Sept. 28-29.
The festival, set at Dignity Health Sports Park, will feature performances by K-pop boy group Ateez, soloists Jessi, Kwon Eunbi, Jay Park and many more. In addition, the event will include a water-fighting program and its signature “Waterbomb Time,” which will see the crowd doused with liters of water blasted from the stage. Ticket prices start at $135 per day for the “P8 Upper” section and go up to $380 for the “VIP Floor” area.
