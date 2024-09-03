NextSharkNextShark.com

South Korea’s Waterbomb Music Festival is coming to LA

South Korea's Waterbomb Music Festival is coming to LA
via WATERBOMB
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
South Korea’s famous Waterbomb Music Festival is set to make its U.S. debut in Los Angeles on Sept. 28-29.
The festival, set at Dignity Health Sports Park, will feature performances by K-pop boy group Ateez, soloists Jessi, Kwon Eunbi, Jay Park and many more. In addition, the event will include a water-fighting program and its signature “Waterbomb Time,” which will see the crowd doused with liters of water blasted from the stage. Ticket prices start at $135 per day for the “P8 Upper” section and go up to $380 for the “VIP Floor” area.
