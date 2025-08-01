SF chef breaks silence amid severe fallout from viral belittling of TikTok influencer

A San Francisco chef has issued a public apology after a viral confrontation with a “micro influencer” at his restaurant, which led to his exit and the permanent closure of the business.

What happened: The controversy began earlier this month when Karla Marcotte, who had 15,000 TikTok followers at the time, was invited to collaborate with Kis Cafe in Hayes Valley for promotions. Marcotte said she expected to receive a complimentary meal for her and her husband in exchange for posting content, but after arriving alone early and starting to record while waiting for her husband, she overheard “this other guy behind the counter” questioning the host why she had been invited and criticizing her follower count.

The then-unidentified staff soon confronted Marcotte, telling her that her audience is “not the kind of people he wants at his restaurant,” which she interpreted as meaning her fans could not afford to eat there. He then allegedly bragged about his own accolades and mentioned his daughter’s higher follower count, saying Marcotte was not “at that level.” Marcotte’s husband eventually arrived and the couple left without eating. She later posted a TikTok video describing the encounter, saying she was left “crying” and “shaking” over it.

Internet justice: Marcotte’s video, which initially avoided naming the Marcotte’s video, which initially avoided naming the restaurant , has since received more than 22.7 million views and over 30,000 comments. But sleuths eventually identified the business as Kis Cafe and the man behind the counter as two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Luke Sung, leading to a wave of negative reviews on Google and Yelp. Celebrities also backed Marcotte, with actor Jameela Jamil writing, “Love how badly this has gone for them.”

Sung’s daughter, Isa, whom his other restaurant was named after, also apologized under Marcotte’s video. “I’m genuinely so sorry you experienced this, the way you were treated is completely unacceptable, and no one should ever feel disrespected or uncomfortable in that way … Please know I’m genuinely on your side, and I’ll be having a serious conversation with my dad, and the co-owner involved to make sure something like this never happens again to anyone.”

Sung and Kis Cafe respond: Kis Cafe, which was named after Sung’s other child, Sunkis, distanced itself from the chef, Kis Cafe, which was named after Sung’s other child, Sunkis, distanced itself from the chef, confirming in an Instagram post Friday that he was “no longer part of the team as a co-owner, a chef or in any other way” and calling his behavior “unacceptable.” The restaurant, which announced its “permanent closure,” is reportedly “restructuring after these events” and has also requested the public not use the incident “as an opportunity to foment racism and hate speech.”

Sung, who “left on his own accord,” issued his apology Sunday through the restaurant’s Instagram. “Karla — I am truly sorry for my actions towards you. I was condescending, hurtful and intimidating,” he noted. “You did not deserve to be made to feel less than or unimportant.” He also apologized to his staff and daughter, writing, “I am sorry I put you in this position. I’ve failed you in the worst way.”

In an ironic twist, Marcotte’s follower count has now jumped from 15,000 to 406,000 and counting.

