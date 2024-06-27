NextSharkNextShark.com

King Charles references ‘Pokemon,’ ‘Hello Kitty’ during state banquet

Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
King Charles made a surprising “Pokemon” reference while hosting a Japanese state banquet attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Tuesday.
“I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing – the Pokemon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me it is, perhaps, aspirational,” King Charles said during his speech. He also gave “Hello Kitty” a nod in his speech by wishing it “a very happy birthday,” as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.
 
