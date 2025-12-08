Kimchi can boost immune system, new study finds

A new study in South Korea found that eating kimchi powder every day can make key immune cells more alert while helping the body maintain steady immune control. Researchers say these changes suggest that kimchi may support the immune system’s ability to recognize potential threats. The findings point to early signs of more efficient and balanced immune activity.

Immune cells show stronger recognition activity

The study, published in npj Science of Food, analyzed how kimchi powder affected immune function over 12 weeks. By examining more than 100,000 individual immune cells, the team documented increased activity in monocytes and dendritic cells, which help detect germs and guide other immune responses. They also found stronger communication signals within these cells and higher activity in genes tied to taking in and processing foreign particles.

Researchers observed shifts in CD4 T cells toward states linked with both active defense and immune regulation. These changes were not present in CD8 T cells, B cells or natural killer cells. The team said this pattern indicates improved immune readiness without evidence of excessive inflammation.

The nature of the response

Lead author Woo Jae Lee said : “Our research has proven for the first time in the world that kimchi has two different simultaneous effects: activating defense cells and suppressing excessive response.” The team reported that this dual pattern emerged from increased activation markers in antigen-presenting cells paired with a shift toward regulatory CD4 T cell states. According to the study, these parallel changes point to improved immune recognition without signs of heightened inflammation.

Context and limitations of the findings

The researchers noted that the trial included only 13 participants and did not evaluate clinical outcomes such as infection resistance or inflammatory conditions. They cautioned that differences in fermentation methods, ingredient composition and individual health factors could affect results in larger or longer studies. Additional research will be needed to determine the duration of these immune effects and whether they translate into measurable health outcomes.

