Kim Soo-hyun recreates iconic ‘Queen of Tears’ scene at Seoul awards show

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun gave K-drama fans a delightful and hilarious recreation of his iconic scene from the hit show “Queen of Tears” at an awards show in Seoul on Tuesday.

Key points:

Kim, 36, briefly recreated his crying scene from tvN’s “Queen of Tears” at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, which took place at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Seoul.

The scene in question comes from the first episode, in which his character, Baek Hyun-woo, goes on a teary drunken ramble about his natural cuteness and how he cannot help it.

The details:

Kim performed the scene at the request of awards show host Shin Dong-yup. The brief reenactment elicited laughter and applause from the audience.

Some reports note that Kim’s performance in “Queen of Tears” appeared to be a subtle homage and reference to his co-star, Kim Ji-won, and her cute scenes in the 2017 series “Fight for My Way.” In “Queen of Tears,” Kim Ji-won plays Hyun-woo’s wife, Hong Hae-in.

Kim, who was nominated at the awards show for Best Leading TV Actor for his role, took home the PRIZM Popularity Award. IVE member Ahn Yujin also received the award, which is given to celebrities receiving the most votes from fans.

After airing its finale on April 28, “Queen of Tears” reportedly became the highest-rated K-drama in tvN’s history, surpassing previous title holder “Crash Landing On You.” Both K-dramas were written by Park Ji-eun. The 2024 TV show earned a 24.85% rating across South Korea, compared to the 2019 TV series’ 21.7% rating on tvN.

“Queen of Tears” follows Hyun-woo, the son of a farmer, and Hae-in, a conglomerate heiress, as they rekindle their relationship after it takes a turn three years into their marriage. The show is available on Netflix.

How people reacted:

Social media users found Kim’s recreation too adorable to handle. One X user wrote, “Hong Hae-in pls(sic) pick up your husband here. He was acting cute.”

“The most cutest aegyo (the quality of being adorable in South Korean pop culture) in 2024,” another commented.