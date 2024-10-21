Kidnapped in the Philippines, Korean Students Bullied, Nightmare Lyft Ride

Your daily update on stories impacting the Asian and Asian American community, along with business, entertainment, and social trends.

Wall Street Predicts a Harris Presidency

The Dow Jones is hinting at a Kamala Harris win, suggesting a 72% chance the Democratic candidate prevails in November. Analysts say the DJIA’s 13.4% rise this year boosts the incumbent party’s odds, a pattern seen in 30+ elections. While the Dow signals optimism, futures markets offer a 42% probability for Harris. Recent polls also show undecided voters breaking her way—60% in the last month favor Harris over Trump’s 36%. This momentum may play a pivotal role in swing states.

LA Charter School Accused of Ignoring Racial Bullying Against Korean American Students

Korean American parents are outraged at Larchmont Charter School, claiming administrators ignored repeated bullying incidents involving their children. In one case, a first grader was allegedly choked and assaulted by classmates. Parents report that the school downplayed the incidents, refused to release footage, and provided minimal intervention, prompting them to pursue legal action.

American YouTuber Kidnapped in the Philippines

Elliot Onil Eastman, a U.S. YouTuber based in the Philippines, was abducted by armed men from his coastal home. Authorities suspect involvement by militant group Abu Sayyaf. Eastman, who recently married a local woman, documented his life in the region through his YouTube channel, chronicling experiences in areas with known insurgent activity. Local police are searching for Eastman and his kidnappers, urging the public for information.

Chef Sung Anh’s Path to Culinary Stardom

Chef Sung Anh’s journey from Iraq War veteran to Michelin-starred restaurateur is anything but conventional. Originally pursuing a career as a mechanic, Anh discovered his culinary passion after leaving the military. His move to Seoul, along with the success of Mosu, led to his role as a judge on Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, where his signature honesty has made him a fan favorite.

TikTok Unites to Track Down Lyft Driver Accused of Theft

TikTokers rallied after Lily, a user on the platform, claimed her Lyft driver absconded with her belongings, including a $300 jacket . Despite filing a police report, Lily turned to social media when Lyft allegedly took no action. Online users quickly identified the driver, intensifying public scrutiny of rideshare accountability.

Bautista’s Scathing Trump Takedown Sparks Backlash

Dave Bautista’s mockery of Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! drew sharp criticism from the Trump campaign, with spokesperson Steven Cheung calling the former wrestler a “stone-cold loser.” Bautista’s fiery remarks questioned Trump’s masculinity and encouraged male voters to reconsider their support for the former president, just weeks before the election.

ICYMI: Quick Hits

The Golden Bachelor? Charles Ling, fan favorite from The Golden Bachelorette, is open to taking on the lead role.

AAPI Rally in Vegas : Trump headlines an AAPI rally in Las Vegas, highlighting outreach to Asian voters.

Zayn’s Heartfelt Tribute : Zayn Malik shared a touching Instagram post mourning Liam Payne’s death.

Japan’s Foreign Boom : Japan’s foreign population hit a record 3.5M amid labor shortages.

Cambodian Princess Declines K-pop Offer: Norodom Jenna, 12, rejects a trainee offer to focus on her studies.