Kelly Marie Tran comes out as queer

Kelly Marie Tran, known for her roles in “Star Wars” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” has publicly come out as queer.

Tran expressed excitement about playing a character she deeply connected with and being part of a welcoming queer space for the first time. “I don’t feel like I’m acting at all in this movie. I’m here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I’ve never been in a queer space before. I’ve never truly felt this accepted before.”