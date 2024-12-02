Kelly Marie Tran comes out as queer
Kelly Marie Tran, known for her roles in “Star Wars” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” has publicly come out as queer.
In an interview with Vanity Fair published last week, the 35-year-old Vietnamese American star spoke about her identity while discussing her upcoming role in the queer rom-com “The Wedding Banquet.” “I haven’t said this publicly yet, but I’m a queer person,” she shared.
Tran expressed excitement about playing a character she deeply connected with and being part of a welcoming queer space for the first time. “I don’t feel like I’m acting at all in this movie. I’m here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I’ve never been in a queer space before. I’ve never truly felt this accepted before.”
Tran also revealed that scenes with her on-screen mother, played by Joan Chen, mirrored her own coming out experience. “The Wedding Banquet,” directed by Andrew Ahn and starring Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone and Youn Yuh-jung, is a remake of Ang Lee‘s 1993 film and is set to premiere in theaters in the spring.
