Never too old: Keanu Reeves returns to racing at age 60

Keanu Reeves is set to compete in the Toyota GR86 Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, marking his return to professional racing after a 14-year hiatus.

The 60-year-old star, a self-proclaimed motorsport enthusiast with an impressive car collection, previously participated in the Long Beach celebrity race in 2009 and as a pro in 2010.