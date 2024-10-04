Never too old: Keanu Reeves returns to racing at age 60
Keanu Reeves is set to compete in the Toyota GR86 Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, marking his return to professional racing after a 14-year hiatus.
The 60-year-old star, a self-proclaimed motorsport enthusiast with an impressive car collection, previously participated in the Long Beach celebrity race in 2009 and as a pro in 2010.
Reeves announced on X on Wednesday that he’s taking on the highly competitive GR Cup, a series featuring modified Toyota GR86 sports cars. Reeves will be driving the #92 car for Eagle Canyon Racing, sporting a livery inspired by his graphic novel, BRZRKR. The first race is scheduled on Saturday and the second scheduled on Sunday.
