Ke Huy Quan to star in Christmas Eve action thriller ‘Fairytale in New York’

via Variety

Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan is set to star in Lionsgate’s action thriller “Fairytale in New York.” Directed by Jalmari Helander (“Sisu”), the film follows an unassuming New York City cab driver who finds himself in a relentless pursuit to recover his son’s stolen Christmas gift after a run-in with criminals. Produced by Beau Flynn (“Red Notice,” “Black Adam”), the film is set to begin international sales at the American Film Market (AFM). Quan expressed excitement about the film on Instagram , writing, “I am super excited that it’s finally happening! Can’t wait to work with Producer Beau Flynn and having Jalmari Helander say yes to directing makes it even more special.” The role marks another action hero project for the 53-year-old actor, who will also be seen in Universal’s “ Love Hurts ” and Netflix’s “ The Electric State .”