KCON LA set for its first-ever US national TV broadcast
Annual K-pop music festival KCON LA is set to be broadcasted live, on The CW channel at 8 p.m. PT/ET, for the first time in its history.
Scheduled from July 26 to 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, only the final day’s M Countdown concert will be aired live on American television. This year’s lineup features top K-pop stars including Jeon Somi, NCT 127, Stayc, Zerobaseone and Zico. KCON LA 2024 will also feature fan meetings with Korean actors, including Park Min Young and Kim Soo Hyun. Global audiences can also access M Countdown on Mnet K-pop’s official YouTube channels and access other festival content through VOD with “All Access” membership.
