Katseye speaks out on death threats, racist attacks

Members of global girl group Katseye say they have received multiple death threats online targeting them and their families, with Lara Raj experiencing racist harassment and even a false report to immigration officials.

What they’re saying: The members described the abuse as taking a severe psychological toll on them and those close to them. In a recent interview with The members described the abuse as taking a severe psychological toll on them and those close to them. In a recent interview with BBC News , Raj explained the mental impact: “I try to tell myself it doesn’t matter, but if 1,000 people are sending you death threats, it’s jarring. Even if it’s not going to happen, it’s heavy.” The 20-year-old U.S. citizen, who has Tamil Indian heritage, was also falsely reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “working and residing in the United States without legal authorization.”

Beyond the threats, Raj, who became the first idol from a major K-pop agency to come out as queer earlier this year, also pointed to a broader pattern of sexism. She explained that observers “see us as women to rank” and grade them based on their skills and “how pretty we are,” which she described as “so dystopian.” Meanwhile, Sophia Laforteza acknowledged fame’s demands while emphasizing their humanity. “We know that we signed up for being so public. We know it’s a part of fame. But it doesn’t change the fact that we are human,” she said. Manon Bannerman described the overall experience as “very terrorizing on the mind.”

Driving the news: The members’ statements come as they have made Grammy history as only the third girl group ever The members’ statements come as they have made Grammy history as only the third girl group ever nominated for best new artist, joining SWV and Wilson Phillips in that distinction. The nominations, which include a second nod in the best pop duo/group performance category, were announced last week.

To fans, the Grammy nominations cap what has been a breakout year for the group. In August, a Gap commercial featuring Katseye generated 400 million views and eight billion social media impressions. The following month, they won best performance at the MTV Awards. The six performers, who range in age from 17 to 22, were formed through “The Debut: Dream Academy,” a competition series created in partnership with Hybe and Geffen Records.

Despite the harassment, Raj encouraged musicians from diverse backgrounds not to feel held back. “Our skin colour, our culture is our power. Use it and own it,” she said.

