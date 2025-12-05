Kash Patel faces mounting criticism as damning report questions his FBI leadership

An alliance of retired and active-duty FBI special agents and analysts has issued a 115-page assessment declaring that FBI Director Kash Patel is “in over his head” and managing a “rudderless ship,” intensifying debate over whether the Trump administration’s top Asian American official has sufficient experience to run the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.

About the report: Congressional judiciary committees are set to receive the assessment, which examines Patel’s performance through accounts from 24 FBI sources and sub-sources. Structured like an official FBI intelligence assessment, the evaluation uses specific incidents to illustrate systemic problems within the bureau. Personnel describe an agency hampered by poor performance and widespread fear, where managers avoid taking initiative for fear of being fired. One self-identified Trump supporter claimed that Patel is “not very good” and “may be insecure,” while others said he lacks adequate experience or leadership ability.

The report, first obtained by the New York Post , emerges just days after the White House denied recent media reports that Trump plans to fire his FBI director. Though the authors clarified their analysis was “never intended to be a hit piece,” they acknowledged that 80% of feedback from FBI personnel reflected negatively on his leadership.

Leadership in question: Since his confirmation in February, Patel has been dogged by a series of high-profile failures and controversies. In September, he Since his confirmation in February, Patel has been dogged by a series of high-profile failures and controversies. In September, he prematurely announced the arrest of Charlie Kirk’s killer during an active manhunt, a blunder that prompted even Trump supporters to question his competence. Then on Halloween, he again prematurely suggested a terrorism plot before prosecutors filed charges, allowing suspects to accelerate escape plans. And for months, he has also faced criticism for withholding full Epstein investigation files , denying credible evidence that the convicted sex offender had trafficked victims to others despite testimonies and FBI interviews suggesting otherwise.

Beyond operational missteps, Patel has faced backlash over his questionable use of government resources. FBI agents have privately nicknamed him the “Make-a-Wish Director,” former special agent Christopher O’Leary revealed, citing his use of bureau aircraft to attend sports events. Amid the recent government shutdown , he reportedly flew on FBI planes to a Texas hunting ranch and a Scottish golf resort for personal trips. Additionally, he reportedly ordered SWAT teams to provide protection for his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins

Why this matters: Patel’s appointment as the first Indian American FBI director marked a milestone for Asian American representation in federal law enforcement leadership. However, his troubled tenure has created a difficult paradox for Asian American communities that have long advocated for greater visibility in senior government positions. About 60 civil rights organizations had opposed his confirmation, citing concerns about his lack of experience.

Unfortunately, representation gains lose their significance when officials are unprepared for the roles they assume, potentially harming both institutional credibility and community standing. More broadly, the assessment notes that law enforcement and intelligence agencies in allied nations have expressed concerns that the Trump administration may damage long-term international cooperation, suggesting the controversy extends beyond domestic politics to affect Washington’s global law enforcement partnerships.

What’s next: So far, the White House has strongly rejected reports suggesting Trump intends to replace Patel. Last week, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a photo on social media of the president and FBI director giving thumbs up, writing that Trump even praised Patel’s performance. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson also defended Patel in a statement, saying he is “working tirelessly to restore integrity to the FBI.”

The assessment authors urged Patel to heed their criticism if he wants to succeed. As congressional committees prepare to review the scathing report and rumors of a cabinet reshuffle continue to circulate ahead of 2026, Patel also faces legal challenges brought by former senior FBI leaders whom he allegedly fired without legal basis

