Karyn Kusama to helm ‘Yellowface’ TV series adaptation
Karyn Kusama, known for her Emmy-nominated work on Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” is set to helm the television adaptation of R.F. Kuang’s novel “Yellowface” for Lionsgate TV.
The novel tells the story of June Hayward, who steals her deceased friend’s manuscript and publishes the experimental novel about Chinese laborers during World War I under the pen name “Juniper Song.”
Constance Wu and Justine Suzanne Jones are producing the series through their Tempo Wubato Productions, along with Captivate Entertainment, the company behind the “Jason Bourne” franchise.
“Yellowface” was a New York Times bestseller for seven weeks and received numerous accolades, including the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award in best fiction.
