Karyn Kusama to helm ‘Yellowface’ TV series adaptation

Karyn Kusama, known for her Emmy-nominated work on Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” is set to helm the television adaptation of R.F. Kuang’s novel “Yellowface” for Lionsgate TV.

The novel tells the story of June Hayward, who steals her deceased friend’s manuscript and publishes the experimental novel about Chinese laborers during World War I under the pen name “Juniper Song.”

“Yellowface” was a New York Times bestseller for seven weeks and received numerous accolades, including the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award in best fiction.