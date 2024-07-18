Interview: ‘The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara on bridging cultures and languages
Japanese American actress Karen Fukuhara, known for her role as Kimiko Miyashiro on Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys,” attended Japanese language school for 11 years and started her career as a translator and subtitle editor for Japanese dramas, giving her insights into cultural nuances and untranslatable expressions.
Her character Kimiko is a mute, superpowered individual who becomes a member of the vigilante group known as “The Boys.” In an interview with NextShark, Fukuhara stated, “Communication can be done non-verbally; signing is just as powerful as audible languages. Sometimes listening is the biggest part of a conversation, especially playing this character because it’s active listening, and it’s quite hard to do if you’re not used to doing it.”
