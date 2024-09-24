Kamala Harris says anyone who breaks into her house is ‘getting shot’

via Oprah

Vice President Kamala Harris stirred controversy over the weekend after saying she would shoot intruders of her own home. The 2024 Democratic nominee, a known gun owner, made the remark during a livestreamed conversation with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday. “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” she said. While expressing support for the Second Amendment — insisting once again that she is “not trying to take everyone’s guns away” — Harris is advocating for commonsense reform measures such as assault weapon bans and universal background checks. She quickly acknowledged the bluntness of her comment, adding with a laugh, “Probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later.”