Kamala Harris shares stories about her immigrant mother on historic night at DNC
Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night, pledging a “new way forward” and urging voters to reject Donald Trump. In her speech at the party’s convention in Chicago, she emphasized unity and shared personal stories about her upbringing and her mother’s influence.
- Daughter of immigrants: Harris introduced herself as a blue-collar child of immigrants from India and Jamaica, contrasting her background with Trump’s and presenting herself as a candidate of change. “My mother was a brilliant, five-foot-tall, brown woman with an accent. As the eldest child, I saw how the world would treat her but my mother never lost her cool. She was tough, courageous, a trailblazer in the fight for women’s health, and she taught us to never complain about injustice but to do something about it,” she said.
- Unity and freedom: After highlighting her background as a prosecutor and vice-president as qualifications for the presidency, Harris effectively reframed Democratic values and redefined “freedom,” emphasizing unity and discipline. She addressed key issues like Israel and Gaza, noting that she and President Biden “are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.” Despite a strong convention performance, Harris faces a tight race, with Democrats acknowledging the need for continued effort and voter engagement.
