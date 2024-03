Kalpana Chawla turns 62: Remembering the 1st Indian woman to fly to space

became the first woman to enroll in the aeronautical engineering course at Punjab Engineering College.

Chawla’s journey to the stars began in Karnal, India , where she nurtured her passion for flight from an early age. In 1978, she

After earning her bachelor’s degree, she pursued higher education in the U.S. in the 1980s. She then obtained her master’s and doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and ultimately joined the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) as an astronaut.

During her tenure at NASA, Chawla contributed significantly to aerospace research, specializing in fluid dynamics and robotic arm operations.

She was selected for two Space Shuttle missions, during which she conducted groundbreaking experiments.