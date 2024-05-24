Shiba Inu who became the face of dogecoin dies at 18

Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu who inspired the iconic “Doge” meme and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, passed away peacefully at the age of 18 on Friday, according to her owner Atsuko Sato.

Key points:

Kabosu’s legacy includes significant charitable contributions and a lasting impact on internet culture, with a statue in her honor and widespread fan support.

The details:

in 2013 as a joke. A photograph of the Shiba Inu was also sold as an NFT for $4 million, reflecting her widespread influence.

The image sparked the “Doge” meme, characterized by humorous, grammatically incorrect captions in the Comic Sans typeface. The meme’s popularity has extended to corporate promotions, weather apps and

Kabosu was adopted by Sato, a kindergarten teacher, in 2008 after being rescued from an animal shelter. She became an internet sensation in 2010 after Sato posted a photo of her with folded paws and a puzzled expression.

“To all of you who loved Kabosu,

On the morning of the 24th of May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years.

She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her.

Thank you all so much for loving Kabosu all these years. I am certain that Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world.

That makes me the happiest owner in the world.

I would like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who has sent us much love to us.”