K-pop star reveals his horrifying encounters with stalkers

Jaejoong, a former member of SM Entertainment’s TVXQ, shared some of the encounters he has had with sasaengs, a Korean term meaning “private life” which also refers to obsessive fans or stalkers, in his 20-year career, including one who broke into his house while he was asleep. The 38-year-old singer, whose full name is Kim Jae-joong, said in the July 21 episode of the MBC talk show “Midnight Ghost Stories” that he may be the “most harassed person by sasaengs in South Korea.”