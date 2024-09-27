Sayuri, J-pop singer behind ‘Erased’ and ‘My Hero Academia’ soundtracks, dies at 28

Japanese singer-songwriter Sayuri, known for her work on anime soundtracks like “My Hero Academia” and “Erased,” has died at 28.

Her husband, Amaarashi, confirmed her death via a post on X on Sept. 27, stating she died on Sept. 20 after battling an illness. While the specific cause remains undisclosed, the singer had announced a hiatus from work in July due to speech difficulties.

Sayuri began her career in 2010 and contributed to soundtracks for various anime, including “Fate/Extra” and “Golden Kamuy.” She married Amaarashi in March of this year. Sayuri’s funeral was a private affair with close friends and family.